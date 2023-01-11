Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet again for PSG in his return to the Parc des Princes as a World Cup champion. Of course, social media went wild.

Lionel Messi scores first goal for PSG as World Cup winner: Best memes and reactions

With his biggest success still fresh in the memory, Lionel Messi didn't have to wait too much to score for PSG. In his first game at the Parc des Princes since the World Cup break, the Argentine star found the net.

Nearly a month ago, the 35-year-old reached the promised land with the national team, a victory that was celebrated not only in his country but in many corners of the world.

Though the French club didn't prepare anything special for his return on Wednesday against Angers, Messi found a way to come back in style by extending his team's lead. Unsurprisingly, fans went crazy on the Internet.

Social media reacts to Messi's first PSG goal as World Cup champion

Initially ruled out by offside, a VAR review overturned the assistant's decision to concede Messi his first goal since winning the World Cup. Social media, of course, immediately reacted to the drama-filled goal.