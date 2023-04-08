Liverpool and Arsenal will clash off on Sunday at Anfield in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Liverpool will welcome table leaders Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online in the US on Peacock]

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 25 wins so far, while Arsenal have won 17 times to this day. The remaining 19 matches hvae ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2022, and it ended in a 3-2 win for the Gunners at home at the Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC