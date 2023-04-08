Liverpool will welcome table leaders Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.  

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 25 wins so far, while Arsenal have won 17 times to this day. The remaining 19 matches hvae ended in a draw.  

Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2022, and it ended in a 3-2 win for the Gunners at home at the Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.  

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time  

Argentina: 1:30 PM 
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day) 
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM 
Belgium: 5:30 PM 
Brazil: 1:30 PM 
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET) 
Croatia: 5:30 PM 
Denmark: 5:30 PM 
Egypt: 6:30 PM 
France: 5:30 PM 
Germany: 5:30 PM 
Ghana: 4:30 PM  
Greece: 6:30 PM 
India: 10:00 PM 
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day) 
Ireland: 4:30 PM 
Israel: 6:30 PM 
Italy: 5:30 PM 
Jamaica: 11:30 AM 
Kenya: 6:30 PM 
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day) 
Mexico: 10:30 AM 
Morocco: 5:30 PM 
Netherlands: 5:30 PM 
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day) 
Nigeria: 5:30 PM 
Norway: 5:30 PM 
Poland: 5:30 PM 
Portugal: 4:30 PM 
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM 
Serbia: 5:30 PM 
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day) 
South Africa: 6:30 PM 
Spain: 5:30 PM 
Sweden: 5:30 PM 
Switzerland: 5:00 3M 
UAE: 8:30 PM 
UK: 4:30 PM 
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)  

Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming  

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina 
Australia: Optus Sport 
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2 
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1 
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO 
Canada: fuboTV Canada 
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia 
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD 
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 
France: Canal+ France, Free 
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League 
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA 
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League 
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP 
Indonesia: Vidio 
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live 
Israel: Sport 1 
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno 
Jamaica: Csport.tv 
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA  
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go 
Mexico: Paramount+ 
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD 
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands 
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW 
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria 
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 
Poland: Viaplay Poland 
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal 
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD 
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1P  
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2 
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1 
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden 
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event 
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event 
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC