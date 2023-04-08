Liverpool will welcome table leaders Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online in the US on Peacock]
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 25 wins so far, while Arsenal have won 17 times to this day. The remaining 19 matches hvae ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2022, and it ended in a 3-2 win for the Gunners at home at the Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC