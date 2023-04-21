Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will face each other at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed four wins so far, while Nottingham Forest have three wins to this day. The remaining four games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 1-0 Forest victory at home at the City Ground. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaca: Csport.tv
Kenya: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, K24 TV, SuperSport OTT 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 3, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3, SABC 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW