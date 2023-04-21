Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will clash off on Saturday at Anfield in the 32nd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will face each other at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed four wins so far, while Nottingham Forest have three wins to this day. The remaining four games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 1-0 Forest victory at home at the City Ground. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaca: Csport.tv

Kenya: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, K24 TV, SuperSport OTT 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 3, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3, SABC 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW