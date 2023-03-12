After Augsburg's 5-3 loss to Bayern on Saturday, the team took shots at Paris Saint-Germain and their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. The German side have mocked the famed strikers when their players netted three times against Julian Nagelsmann's squad.

Bayern, the defending German champions, came back from a goal down to defeat Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday, increasing their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to two points. Julian Nagelsmann's outfit, who had just knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, fell down after just two minutes thanks to a goal from Mergim Berisha.

Yet, FCB's response was swift. As Joao Cancelo scored from close range after 15 minutes to defeat Rafal Gikiewicz, two outstanding goals from Benjamin Pavard brought the score to 3-1. As Leroy Sane scored on a free header just before halftime, the tension was immediately alleviated.

But, the hosts were not willing to settle at four and pressed for a fifth after the restart. A penalty strike from Berisha and a late goal from substitute Ivan Cardona were rendered meaningless by a goal from Alphonso Davies, who pushed in to give the home side a final 5-3 victory.

What did Augsburg say of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar?

Augsburg have now launched a vicious jab at PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar after the Ligue 1 champions were eliminated from the UCL by Bayern earlier in the week. Even though Augsburg also lost to Bayern, the Fuggerstädter scored three goals and took pride in the fact that the stat-studded French tram had failed to score in both of their previous encounters in Europe's top club competition.

Remarkably, the Red-and-Blues' fearsome three failed to score a single goal against the Bavarians, with Messi and Mbappe, in particular, being muzzled at the Allianz Arena. Neymar was sidelined because of an ankle injury that would finish his season.

Thus, Augsburg's social media platforms were very critical of PSG's game. "Despite the loss, we can still look to the positives", they took to Twitter to post.