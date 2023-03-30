City and United account for four of the five top earning Premier League players for the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League is the biggest football league in the world, as time and popularity of the PL have increased and gone by the wages have nearly doubled. So much so that even top European leagues like LaLiga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga have difficulty competing with the Premier League’s average wages.

Today it is not uncommon to see players who would be playing for other top clubs all over Europe flock to the Premier League to get even greater exposure and earning potential.

Now The Sun has released the names of the five top earners in the Premier League for the 2022/23 season, the weekly wages are out of this world.

Premier League top 5 earners

5. Jadon Sancho

The Manchester United star is at a $461,832 a week salary for the Red Devils. Sancho has found life at ManU difficult, with only 10 goals in 63 games.

4. Mohamed Salah

One of the best goal scorers in the recent era of the Premier League, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is on a well-deserved $461,832 a week salary. Salah has scored 178 goals for the Reds.

3. David De Gea

The Manchester United keeper continues to be one of the highest earners in the league with a $497,728 a week salary for the Red Devils.

2. Erling Haaland

Goal machine Erling Haaland is the second highest earner in all of the Premier League with a $497,728 a week salary. Haaland is already setting scoring records for Manchester City.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

31-year-old Kevin De Bruyne is the midfield brain of Manchester City and comes in as the highest paid player in the Premier League with a $525,980 a week salary.