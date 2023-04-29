Manchester United and Aston Villa will face each other on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester United on the Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa online in the US on Peacock]
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. At the moment, Manchester United are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, winning 37 matches, while Aston Villa have managed only five wins to this day. The remaining 13 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 3-1 victory for teh Lions at home at Villa Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 2
Germany: Sky Sport News HD
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra, VillaTV
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC