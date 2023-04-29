Manchester United and Aston Villa will clash off on Sunday at Old Trafford in the 34th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. At the moment, Manchester United are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, winning 37 matches, while Aston Villa have managed only five wins to this day. The remaining 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 3-1 victory for teh Lions at home at Villa Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 2

Germany: Sky Sport News HD

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra, VillaTV

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC