Leeds will travel to Manchester to meet Manchester United at Old Trafford on the postponed Matchday 8 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 29th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 16 games so far; Leeds United have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 20, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-2 win for the Red Devils away at Elland Road in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Leeds: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 8 game between Manchester United and Leeds will be played on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Leeds: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Leeds in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Leeds in the postponed eighth round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App.