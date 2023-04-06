Milan and Empoli will clash off on Friday at San Siro in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Empoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Milan will receive Empoli at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Empoli have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 win away for the Rossoneri away in Empoli. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Empoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Milan vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+