Milan will receive Empoli at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Milan vs Empoli online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Empoli have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 win away for the Rossoneri away in Empoli. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Empoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Milan vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+