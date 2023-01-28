Milan will host Sassuolo at San Siro on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, January 29, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 20th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning ten games so far; US Sassuolo Calcio have celebrated a victory six times to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in an 0-0 draw for the Rossoneri at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Sassuolo: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Belgium: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Canada: 6:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 12:30 PM
Denmark: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 1:30 PM
France: 12:30 PM
Germany: 12:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 PM
India: 5:00 PM
Indonesia: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 PM
Italy: 12:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Morocco: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 12:30 PM
New Zealand: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Norway: 12:30 PM
Philippines: 7:30 PM
Poland: 12:30 PM
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM
Serbia: 12:30 PM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Sweden: 12:30 PM
Switzerland: 12:30 PM
UAE: 3:30 PM
UK: 11:30 AM
United States: 6:30 AM (ET)
Milan vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Belarus: Setanta Sports 1
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+