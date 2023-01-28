Milan and Sassuolo will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan will host Sassuolo at San Siro on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, January 29, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 20th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning ten games so far; US Sassuolo Calcio have celebrated a victory six times to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in an 0-0 draw for the Rossoneri at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Sassuolo: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Belgium: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Canada: 6:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 12:30 PM

Denmark: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 1:30 PM

France: 12:30 PM

Germany: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

Greece: 1:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Morocco: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 PM

New Zealand: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Norway: 12:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Poland: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM

Serbia: 12:30 PM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Sweden: 12:30 PM

Switzerland: 12:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 11:30 AM

United States: 6:30 AM (ET)

Milan vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Belarus: Setanta Sports 1

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+