Monterrey vs Queretaro: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Liga MX Clasura in your country

Monterrey and Queretaro meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clasura. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team are standings leaders but they could lose the first game of this stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clasura game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Monterrey have a small margin over the second and third spot of the standings, so far they have only 15 points with a record of 5-0-1 overall.

Queretaro are in the 16th spot of the standings, they lost a recent game against Leon 0-3 at home, that was the second loss in the last five weeks for them.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Kick-Off Time

Monterrey and Queretaro play for the 2023 Liga MX Clasura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Queretaro: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes