Napoli will welcome Atalanta at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Napoli vs Atalanta online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their 104th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 46 games so far; Atalanta have celebrated a victory 29 times to this day, and 28 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on November 5, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win away for the Partenopei at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Napoli vs Atalanta: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
NewZealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+