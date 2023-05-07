Nottingham Forest will play against Southampton this Monday, May 8 in a game valid for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
It will undoubtedly be a duel of enormous intensity as two teams that are at serious risk of being relegated face each other. On the one hand there will be Southampton, who with 24 points are in last place in the standings and there is very little left for the end of the season.
This will be a key duel as their rivals will be Nottingham Forest, who with 30 points are in 17th position. The good thing for them is that one of their direct rivals in relegation, Leeds, lost. In other words, both teams have a chance to save themselves if they win this game.
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 9)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 9)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 9)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 9)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 9)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Start, Nova Sports Prime, Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport One
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App