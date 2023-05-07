Nottingham Forest will face Southampton for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It will undoubtedly be a duel of enormous intensity as two teams that are at serious risk of being relegated face each other. On the one hand there will be Southampton, who with 24 points are in last place in the standings and there is very little left for the end of the season.

This will be a key duel as their rivals will be Nottingham Forest, who with 30 points are in 17th position. The good thing for them is that one of their direct rivals in relegation, Leeds, lost. In other words, both teams have a chance to save themselves if they win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 9)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 9)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 9)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 9)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 9)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Start, Nova Sports Prime, Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App

