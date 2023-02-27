Achraf Hakimi has been absent from PSG the last two games with a hamstring injury and is currently playing in his third season at the club. Hakimi has played in 31 games and scored 4 goals, as well as playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup this season.

Despite a rising career which has seen Hakimi play for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and now PSG, things look like they have taken a turn for the worse. According to Le Parisien, the defender is under police investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on February 25th.

The woman in question filed the report yesterday, February 26th, and claims to have been in the home of Achraf Hakimi when the assault took place.

Details of Achraf Hakimi case

The incident is stated to have occurred at Achraf Hakimi’s home in the Boulogne area of Paris on Saturday, February 25. The woman in question is 23-year-old and is reported of not wanting to file a complaint but rather "make a statement of rape".

It is being reported that the PSG defender and woman met each other via Instagram in January. The woman went to Hakimi’s house and at one point the PSG defender tried to kiss her on the mouth, lifted her clothes and kissed her breasts despite the woman refusing.

No charges have been filed against Achraf Hakimi and PSG have yet release an official statement.