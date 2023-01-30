While the PSG offensive trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar often draw a lot of praise, an opponent has recently taken a jab at them for their lack of contribution in defense.

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off one of the biggest signings in soccer history last season when they landed free agent Lionel Messi. By signing the Argentine star, PSG assembled a mighty offensive trio along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Things haven't gone exactly according to plan so far, since their ultimate goal of winning the UEFA Champions League has yet to be accomplished. The French team is back in contention this season, yet the trio continues to face critics.

While the press has been particularly harsh on Messi and Neymar, all three superstars were recently blasted by Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid following their 1-1 draw on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1.

Reims captain takes a shot at PSG trio of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

"It was easy to work the ball out of the defence because the front three [Messi, Mbappé, Neymar] don’t defend. We knew on our side that if we passed this first line, they no longer participate in the collective defensive effort," Abdelhamid said, via Goal. "We worked on that. We wanted to exploit it and that’s what we managed to do. That’s why we created so many chances."

Reims snatched a late draw against PSG at the Parc des Princes after trailing for much of the game. Neymar put the hosts in front after 51 minutes, before Marco Verratti left the Parisians down to ten men.

Just when the game was heading for the final whistle, Folarin Balogun capitalized on a perfect opportunity to put things level at the 96th minute. PSG still lead the Ligue 1 table three points clear of Lens, but will try and get back to winning ways on Wednesday against Montpellier.