Lionel Messi finally came back to PSG after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out how Paris Saint Germain received him in a long awaited moment.

Lionel Messi is living the best moment of his career. Just a few weeks ago, the 35-year old star won the only great title he was missing: the World Cup. Messi had remarkable performances at Qatar and, as a consequence, took home the Golden Ball as the Best Player in the tournament after scoring seven goals.

Furthermore, in an amazing stat, Messi scored a goal in each of the knockout stages for Argentina. Australia in the Round of 16, the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Croatia in the semifinals and France in the final. After the disappointment in Brazil 2014, when he lost the match for the title against Germany, the pride of Rosario finally got redemption.

Now, already as a World Champion, the next step for Lionel Messi is to keep winning titles for his club, Paris Saint Germain. PSG is a team full of stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Sergio Ramos. At the moment, they are in a tough fight with Lens in Ligue 1 and must face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 at the Champions League. So, after deserved days of vacation, Messi returned with his teammates and this is how they welcomed him.

Messi receives great welcome with PSG after the World Cup

Almost every player from Argentina has received some type of tribute in their return to work after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For example, one of the most emotional was for Alexis Mac Allister with Brighton. Now, it was Lionel Messi’s turn during his first practice with PSG.

As expected, there is a lot of uncertainty around PSG regarding the future relationship of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe following that amazing battle in the final between Argentina and France. However, in a great detail for Messi, his teammates, coaches and staff, gave him a warm welcome which the famous Pasillo (Guard of Honor).