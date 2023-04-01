Paris Saint-Germain will receive Lyon for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Lyon this Sunday, April 2 for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch PSG vs Lyon online free in the US on Fubo]

PSG's season has been far less than their fans expected, as they were eliminated in the round of 16 from both the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League, leaving several months in which the only competition they will have will be the Ligue 1, in which they are current leaders and want to remain so.

They also have the chance to increase their advantage, which at the moment is 6 points, since their immediate pursuers Marseille tied, reaching 60 points while the Parisians could reach 69. To do this they must beat Lyon, who are in the 10th position and seek to get closer to the qualification position for international cups.

PSG vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 3)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 3)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 3)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 3)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 3)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 3)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 3)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 3)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

PSG vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

Norway: direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, K-SPORT 2

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

