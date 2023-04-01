Paris Saint-Germain will host Lyon this Sunday, April 2 for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
PSG's season has been far less than their fans expected, as they were eliminated in the round of 16 from both the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League, leaving several months in which the only competition they will have will be the Ligue 1, in which they are current leaders and want to remain so.
They also have the chance to increase their advantage, which at the moment is 6 points, since their immediate pursuers Marseille tied, reaching 60 points while the Parisians could reach 69. To do this they must beat Lyon, who are in the 10th position and seek to get closer to the qualification position for international cups.
PSG vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 3)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 3)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (April 3)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 3)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 3)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 3)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 3)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 3)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
PSG vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
Norway: direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, K-SPORT 2
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT