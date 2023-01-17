Paris Saint-Germain take on the Riyadh All-Star team in a club friendly that will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo facing each other again. Check out here the predicted lineups.

The club season has resumed, but PSG will take a short break before entering the most challenging stretch of the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face off again when Paris Saint-Germain face the Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly that will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

This game doesn’t come in the best of times for the Parisians, since they’ve just lost to Rennes on the road. However, it will be a great opportunity for them to cool their heads while bringing home a huge paycheck.

Needless to say, the biggest storyline will be the mere presence of Ronaldo and Messi on the field. The Portuguese star will captain the Riyadh All Stars, consisting of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players.

Riyadh All-Star XI probable lineup

Though Arsene Wenger was originally expected to be in charge of this team last year, the game’s postponement forced a change of plans. Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo will be at the helm, pitting a strong lineup headlined by Ronaldo.

Riyad All-Star predicted lineup: Mohammed Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan; Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca; Andre Carillo, Odion Ighalo, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup

The outlook is different for Christophe Galtier, who has bigger games ahead of him. However, PSG will not show up with a bunch of outcasts, so a star-studded lineup is expected to take the field.

PSG’s predicted starting XI: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler; Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr.