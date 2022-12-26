Paris Saint-Germain will play against Strasbourg in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg will face each other at the Parc des Princes in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Activity returns to the main leagues in Europe after what was the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the teams are already preparing to pick up pace and return to the competition that was interrupted almost halfway through the season. One of the leagues that will return to activity is Ligue 1 in France, in what will be Matchday 16.

And the resumption will take place between two teams that are the extremes of the standings. On the one hand, there will be PSG, the current leaders, who for now have the first place with almost no opposition. They have a 5-point difference with Lens, the second. Strasbourg are penultimate in the standings with 11 points and need to get points to get out of the relaxation zone.

PSG 's probable lineup

Hakimi and Mbappe are already available, although Messi will still take a few days after being world champion. Danilo Pereira is doubtful, while Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe will be out with different injuries.

PSG’s possible lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha; Soler; Neymar, Mbappe.

Strasbourg's probable lineup

Alexander Djiku must meet a sanction date. Colin Dagba and Nordine Kandil will be absent due to injuries, although the rest of the team is fit.

Strasbourg's possible lineup: Sels; Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Perrin, Le Marchand, Delaine; Bellegarde, Aholou; Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo.

