Though it is just a club friendly, no one wants to miss Cristiano Ronaldo facing Lionel Messi. Check out here how many people will attend the PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star XI game.

In what would be a rather meaningless game if it weren't for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain will take on the Riyadh All Stars in a friendly game as part of their winter tour. To watch it in the US, tune in on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

PSG may not arrive in high spirits, since they were shocked by Rennes last time out, but we're still talking about one of the mightiest teams in Europe. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Messi are all expected to take the field.

On the other hand, it will be an interesting team for the Riyadh All-Star XI, made up of Al Hilal and Al-Nassr players coached by Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo. While the audience will probably be big, many wonder how many will actually attend the game.

How many fans will attend PSG-Riyadh All Stars friendly

A full house is expected at the King Fahd International Stadium for this game, with nearly 68,000 spectators watching Messi against Ronaldo for the first time in a while. The Portuguese star will not only face his longtime rival, but also play for the first time since joining Al Nassr.

While there's not much at stake for Paris Saint-Germain in this game, it will probably have a great impact in their finances. According to L'Equipe, PSG would receive nearly €10 million for taking on the Riyadh All Stars.