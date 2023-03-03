Achraf Hakimi faced French prosecutors on Thursday following grave allegations he sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman he had met on Instagram on February 25th. Hakimi is married and his wife and children were on holiday according to reports when the incident took place.

According to the woman, Hakimi began to touch her and tried to force a kiss when she pushed him away and left the house. The woman in question went on to report the incident to the police but did not want to file a complaint but rather "make a statement of rape".

Now according to AFP, the PSG defender has formally been charged with rape, the French prosecutors office confirmed. The prosecutors office launched an investigation into the matter due to the seriousness of the charge.

Details of charges brought on Achraf Hakimi

New details have emerged regarding the case, mainly that Achraf Hakimi’s wife actress Hiba Abouk is in Dubai with their two sons on holiday. Hakimi is reported as having ordered an Uber driver to pick the 24-year-old woman up and take her to the family home.

Once in the home the World Cup star began to kiss the woman and tried to remove her clothing. Once the woman left the home she texted a friend so that she could pick her up. Now formally charged the French authorities will conduct an extensive investigation and follow through on the charges if proven true.