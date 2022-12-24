Pep Guardiola has been critical of a Manchester City and England player for coming back from the World Cup out of shape. To the point that the Spanish manager has decided to keep him out of training until the midfielder is fully fit.

More than any other club, Manchester City stand to gain from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, since they are expected to earn compensation from FIFA in the amount of £4.5 million. FIFA's Club Benefits Programme, which will disburse a record £169 million, is predicated on paying out $10,000 (£8,120) for each day a player spent at the competition, including the week of official preparation time before the tournament begins.

With 16 players from nine different nations, the Premier League champions also have Julian Alvarez, who went on to win the 2022 event with Argentina. Money for the club will increase thanks to the success of other City players like the Englishmen Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips, as well as Ederson and Bernardo Silva, who all advanced to the Quarter-Finals.

Now Philips, one of the Citizens' English players, was surprisingly left off the roster for their League Cup match against Liverpool. After telling reporters that the midfielder was unfit at first, coach Pep Guardiola has now hedged his comments.

Kelvin Philips banned from training after coming back from Qatar 2022 out of shape

After the World Cup, Kalvin Phillips reportedly returned to Manchester City "overweight," which infuriated boss Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old center midfielder, who has only played 94 minutes of competitive play this season, was not included in the Sky Blues' starting lineup for their win against Liverpool on Thursday.

When the English and Portuguese players who had been in Qatar went back for club duty on Wednesday, Phillips was informed he could not participate in training with the rest of his squad. Those who have represented their country abroad were given extra time off before the season resumed.

“He's not injured - he arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play. When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot", he told media. When asked whether he was dissatisfied with Phillips' lack of fitness, Guardiola dodged the question, stating only, "it’s a private conversation with Kalvin”.

After moving to the city of Manchester from Leeds in the summer, Phillips has had trouble staying healthy. He had shoulder surgery in September and played in just one game for Guardiola's side, a League Cup match against Chelsea, before the 2022 Qatar World Cup.