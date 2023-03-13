For the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Porto will receive Inter. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Porto will play against Inter this Tuesday, March 14 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After a very tough game in the first leg, the teams are ready to give their all in a definition that promises to be exciting. The match in Italy ended 1-0 in favor of Inter, who only managed to score the winning goal in the 86th minute, which shows how tough and balanced that first leg was.

Of course, now Inter have the peace of mind that the draw is enough to advance to the quarterfinals. However, a 1-0 is no guarantee of anything, especially since Porto is a team that becomes very strong at home. For the Portuguese it will be important to get the goal as soon as possible as the Italians defend very well.

Porto vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 15)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 15)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 15)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 15)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 15)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 15)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

