Porto will play against Inter this Tuesday, March 14 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Porto vs Inter online in the US on Paramount +]
After a very tough game in the first leg, the teams are ready to give their all in a definition that promises to be exciting. The match in Italy ended 1-0 in favor of Inter, who only managed to score the winning goal in the 86th minute, which shows how tough and balanced that first leg was.
Of course, now Inter have the peace of mind that the draw is enough to advance to the quarterfinals. However, a 1-0 is no guarantee of anything, especially since Porto is a team that becomes very strong at home. For the Portuguese it will be important to get the goal as soon as possible as the Italians defend very well.
Porto vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 15)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 15)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 15)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 15)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 15)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 15)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Porto vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+