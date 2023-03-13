Manchester City will face RB Leipzig for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City will play against RB Leipzig this Tuesday, March 14 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

[Watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig online free in the US on FuboTV]

There are few series left in the round of 16 and fans are already beginning to imagine what the quarterfinals will be like. One of the great candidates for the title, Manchester City, still do not have their place secured in that instance. In their game for the first leg they equalized 1-1 as visitors in Germany.

Although the result is good since they now have the chance to define the series playing at home, they should not be overconfident since their rivals, although less favorites, are a strong team. RB Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga, and their level of play has improved a lot compared to the start of the season.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 15)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 15)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 15)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 15)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 15)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 15)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: SBT, TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN.com

