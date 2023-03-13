Manchester City will play against RB Leipzig this Tuesday, March 14 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
There are few series left in the round of 16 and fans are already beginning to imagine what the quarterfinals will be like. One of the great candidates for the title, Manchester City, still do not have their place secured in that instance. In their game for the first leg they equalized 1-1 as visitors in Germany.
Although the result is good since they now have the chance to define the series playing at home, they should not be overconfident since their rivals, although less favorites, are a strong team. RB Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga, and their level of play has improved a lot compared to the start of the season.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 15)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 15)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 15)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 15)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 15)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 15)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: SBT, TNT Brasil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN.com