Portugal and Serbia face each other on Sunday at Estadio Da Luz for the Group A of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portugal will host Serbia at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisabon on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this decisive Group A Matchday 8 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Portugal are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three previous occasions so far; Serbia are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 27, 2021, and it ended in a 2-2 draw in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Portugal vs Serbia: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Da Luz, Lisabon

Portugal vs Serbia: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Portugal vs Serbia: Storylines

Portugal have been in impressive form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have four consecutive triumphs, and one draw (DWWWW). Meanwhile, Serbia have also been doing incredible, emerging victorious four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have a tie (WWDWW).

Fernando Santos' side currently sit on top of the Group A table with 17 points in seven games so far. On the other hand, the Eagles are placed right below them, in second place in Group A with 17 points won after seven matches.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 28, 2007, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Euro 2008 Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting Matchday 8 clash, we will see which one of the two teams will grant a direct spot at Qatar 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portugal vs Serbia in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 8 game between Portugal and Serbia, to be played on Sunday, at the Estadio Da Luz, Lisabon, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App in the United States.

Portugal vs Serbia: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Portugal. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -195 odds. The away side Serbia, meanwhile, have a whopping +550 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +310 payout.

FanDuel Portugal -195 Tie +310 Serbia +550

* Odds by FanDuel