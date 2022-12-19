Pumas UNAM will play against Necaxa at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 Copa por Mexico in your country

For the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico, Pumas UNAM and Necaxa will face each other at the Estado Olimpico Universitario. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Mexican teams want to prepare in the best way for the start of the tournament, and for them there is nothing better than playing games and friendly tournaments like the one that takes place these days between some of the best teams in the Liga MX, in this competition called Copa por Mexico.

Pumas UNAM have had a really bad Torneo Apertura 2022, finishing in 16th position only above Atlas and Queretaro and not even being able to play the Requalification. The Necaxa thing was not much better. They finished in 12th position but were eliminated in the Requalification by Tigres UANL. Both teams have a lot to improve.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Kick-Off Time

Pumas UNAM will face Necaxa for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico this Tuesday, December 20 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexcio City.

Costa Rica: 7 PM

Dominican Republic: 9 PM

El Salvador: 7 PM

Guatemala: 7 PM

Honduras: 7 PM

Mexico: 7 PM

Nicaragua: 7 PM

Panama: 8 PM

USA: 8 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

