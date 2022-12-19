For the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico, Pumas UNAM and Necaxa will face each other at the Estado Olimpico Universitario. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The Mexican teams want to prepare in the best way for the start of the tournament, and for them there is nothing better than playing games and friendly tournaments like the one that takes place these days between some of the best teams in the Liga MX, in this competition called Copa por Mexico.
Pumas UNAM have had a really bad Torneo Apertura 2022, finishing in 16th position only above Atlas and Queretaro and not even being able to play the Requalification. The Necaxa thing was not much better. They finished in 12th position but were eliminated in the Requalification by Tigres UANL. Both teams have a lot to improve.
Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Kick-Off Time
Pumas UNAM will face Necaxa for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico this Tuesday, December 20 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexcio City.
Costa Rica: 7 PM
Dominican Republic: 9 PM
El Salvador: 7 PM
Guatemala: 7 PM
Honduras: 7 PM
Mexico: 7 PM
Nicaragua: 7 PM
Panama: 8 PM
USA: 8 PM (ET)
Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN
Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: TUDN, Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
