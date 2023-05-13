Real Madrid and Getafe meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team is not merciful against any team. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Team1 vs Team2 online free in the US on Fubo]
Real Madrid will not win La Liga this year, unfortunately they will have to settle for the second or third spot. They lost a recent game against Real Sociedad 0-2.
Getafe want to get out of the relegation zone, they are in the 18th spot in the standings, but the good news is that they finally broke the losing streak with a recent win against Celta Vigo 1-0.
Real Madrid vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Getafe play for the 2022-2023 La Liga today, May 13 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM May 14
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM May 14
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM May 14
Indonesia: 4:00 AM May 14
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM May 14
Malaysia: 4:00 AM May 14
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM May 14
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM May 14
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM May 14
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM May 14
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Real Madrid vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Malta: TSN4 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN LaLiga , DAZN
Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+