Real Madrid take on Getafe today at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Real Madrid and Getafe meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team is not merciful against any team. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Real Madrid will not win La Liga this year, unfortunately they will have to settle for the second or third spot. They lost a recent game against Real Sociedad 0-2.

Getafe want to get out of the relegation zone, they are in the 18th spot in the standings, but the good news is that they finally broke the losing streak with a recent win against Celta Vigo 1-0.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Getafe play for the 2022-2023 La Liga today, May 13 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM May 14

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM May 14

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 2:00 AM May 14

Indonesia: 4:00 AM May 14

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM May 14

Malaysia: 4:00 AM May 14

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM May 14

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM May 14

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM May 14

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM May 14

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Malta: TSN4 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN LaLiga , DAZN

Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+