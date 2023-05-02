Lionel Messi reportedly didn't have permission to skip Monday's training to travel to Saudi Arabia with his family, which is why PSG could sanction the Argentine star once he gets back.

Even if they end up winning the Ligue 1 for the second straight year, it's safe to say this season hasn't gone according to plan for PSG. Especially for Lionel Messi - if we only consider the club level, of course.

The Argentine star managed to put up better numbers than last year, but he was still blamed for the team's problems throughout the season. Paris Saint-Germain once again failed to get past the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and also lost more league games than in the 2021-22.

Messi's relationship with the fans looks broken, as he has constantly been whistled and booed at the Parc des Princes. To make things worse, now he could be punished after missing training.

Lionel Messi could face sanction from PSG after missing training

Messi missed Monday practice due to a trip to Saudi Arabia with his family, which he reportedly had scheduled some time ago as part of his role as the country's tourism ambassador. PSG originally had a day off, but things changed after they shockingly lost at home to Lorient on Sunday.

According to L'Equipe, neither Luis Campos nor Christophe Galtier gave Messi authorization to go ahead with the scheduled trip and skip practice. The French outlet claims that Nasser Al Khelaifi isn't happy about it and will personally handle the situation, which could end up with Messi receiving a fine.