Could you have imagined Robert Lewandowski at Manchester United? Well, it almost happened, kind of, as Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign the Polish striker.

Robert Lewandowski’s on why he did not join Manchester United after his Borussia Dortmund days

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best goal scorers of the last 20 years, the Barcelona striker has a grand total of 567 club goals in 781 matches. This season the 34-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down with 27 in 35 games for the Catalan giants.

Back in his Borussia Dortmund days, the Polish striker had interest from Premier League side Manchester United and received a call from none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. Despite the interest, then Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp blocked the transfer.

Now in an interview with BILD, Lewandowski shed some light on what happened to his move to Manchester United and how he had difficulty understanding Sir Alex Ferguson.

Robert Lewandowski on Manchester United move

"I remember the moment exactly. We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me.

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant. Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly.

"I was 22 years old, it was a special moment. I spoke to Aki Watzke and Jurgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man Utd. But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay’.”