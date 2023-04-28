Roma will host Milan at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country
This will be their jubilee 176th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 77 games so far; AS Roma have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 53 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 8, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Roma vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PMKenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+