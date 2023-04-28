Roma and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in the 32nd round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Roma vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Roma will host Milan at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country

This will be their jubilee 176th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 77 games so far; AS Roma have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 53 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 8, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Roma vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PMKenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+