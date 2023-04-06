Salernitana will welcome Inter at Stadio Arechi in Salerno on Matchday 29 of the2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their eighth league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; US Salernitana 1919 have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-0 win for Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Salernitana vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Salernitana vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+