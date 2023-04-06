Salernitana will welcome Inter at Stadio Arechi in Salerno on Matchday 29 of the2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country. 

[Watch Salernitana vs Inter online in the US on Paramount+] 

This will be their eighth league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; US Salernitana 1919 have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far. 

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-0 win for Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season. 

Salernitana vs Inter: Kick-off Time 

Argentina: 1:30 PM 
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day) 
Belgium: 5:30 PM 
Brazil: 1:30 PM 
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET) 
Croatia: 5:30 PM 
Denmark: 5:30 PM 
Egypt: 6:30 PM 
France: 5:30 PM 
Germany: 5:30 PM 
Ghana: 4:30 PM  
Greece: 6:30 PM 
India: 10:00 PM 
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day) 
Ireland: 4:30 PM 
Israel: 6:30 PM 
Italy: 5:30 PM 
Jamaica: 11:30 AM 
Kenya: 6:30 PM 
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day) 
Mexico: 10:30 AM 
Morocco: 5:30 PM 
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day) 
Nigeria: 5:30 PM 
Norway: 5:30 PM 
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day) 
Poland: 5:30 PM 
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM 
Serbia: 5:30 PM 
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day) 
South Africa: 6:30 PM 
Spain: 5:30 PM 
Sweden: 5:30 PM 
Switzerland: 5:00 3M 
UAE: 8:30 PM 
UK: 4:30 PM 
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)  

Salernitana vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming 

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+ 
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium 
Brazil: Star+  
Canada: fuboTV Canada 
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia 
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark 
Egypt: STARZPLAY 
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free 
Germany: DAZN 
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1 
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD 
India: JioTV 
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia 
International: Bet365, Onefootball 
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App 
Israel: Sport 1 
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia 
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean 
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1 
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia 
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico  
Morocco: STARZPLAY 
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand 
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1 
Norway: VG+ 
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines 
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland 
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY 
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P 
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore 
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1 
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+ 
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+ 
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY 
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App 
United States: Paramount+ 