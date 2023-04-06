Salernitana and Inter will clash off on Friday at Stadio Arechi in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Salernitana will welcome Inter at Stadio Arechi in Salerno on Matchday 29 of the2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Salernitana vs Inter online in the US on Paramount+]

This will be their eighth league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; US Salernitana 1919 have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-0 win for Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Salernitana vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Salernitana vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+