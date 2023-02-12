Sampdoria and Inter will clash off on Monday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the 22nd round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sampdoria will welcome Inter at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Monday, February 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 132nd league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 72 games so far; UC Sampdoria have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and 38 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Inter win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Sampdoria vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Sampdoria vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+