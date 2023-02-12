Sampdoria will welcome Inter at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Monday, February 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 132nd league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 72 games so far; UC Sampdoria have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and 38 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Inter win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Sampdoria vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Sampdoria vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+