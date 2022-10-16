Sampdoria will receive AS Roma in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be a duel between opposites. On the one hand, the visitors, AS Roma, are looking for a victory that will allow them to reach 22 points, with which they could overtake Lazio and stay in 4th place in the standings, 4 points behind leaders Napoli. During the week, they drew 1-1 against Betis for Matchday 4 of the Europa League.
They have the chance to take a quiet victory since their rivals are, so far, the worst team of the 2022/2023 season in Serie A. Sampdoria have not been able to win in 9 games played. So far there have been 3 draws and 6 losses, which leaves them in last place and at risk of relegation. Without a doubt, they need to win as soon as possible.
Sampdoria vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Sampdoria will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, October 17 at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy.
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (October 18)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Japan: 1:30 AM (October 18)
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 18)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 18)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 18)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Korea: 1:30 AM (October 18)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Tunisia: 4:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Sampdoria vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)