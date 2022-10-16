Sampdoria will host AS Roma for Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sampdoria will receive AS Roma in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between opposites. On the one hand, the visitors, AS Roma, are looking for a victory that will allow them to reach 22 points, with which they could overtake Lazio and stay in 4th place in the standings, 4 points behind leaders Napoli. During the week, they drew 1-1 against Betis for Matchday 4 of the Europa League.

They have the chance to take a quiet victory since their rivals are, so far, the worst team of the 2022/2023 season in Serie A. Sampdoria have not been able to win in 9 games played. So far there have been 3 draws and 6 losses, which leaves them in last place and at risk of relegation. Without a doubt, they need to win as soon as possible.

Sampdoria vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Sampdoria will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, October 17 at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 18)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (October 18)

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 18)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 18)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 18)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM (October 18)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 4:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Sampdoria vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

