Inter and Sampdoria will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 12th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Inter vs Sampdoria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Inter will receive Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Inter on Matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 131st league meeting. No surprises here as Inter Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning in 71 games so far; Sampdoria have celebrated 21 wins to this day, and 38 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 22, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Nerazzurri at home last campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Inter vs Sampdoria: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 AM

Australia: 5:45 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 12:45 PM

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 12:45 AM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12: 15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM

Iran: 10: 15 PM

Ireland: 6:45 PM

Israel: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: Paramount+