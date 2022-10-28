Inter will receive Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Inter on Matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 131st league meeting. No surprises here as Inter Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning in 71 games so far; Sampdoria have celebrated 21 wins to this day, and 38 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on May 22, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Nerazzurri at home last campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Inter vs Sampdoria: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 AM
Australia: 5:45 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 12:45 PM
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 12:45 AM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12: 15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM
Iran: 10: 15 PM
Ireland: 6:45 PM
Israel: 8:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Japan: 3:45 AM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 8:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+