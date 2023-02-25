Tottenham and Chelsea will clash off on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 25th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Tottenham will meet with Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on the Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 33 games so far; Tottenham Hotspur have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining 21 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 14, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 8:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 2:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

Greece: 3:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 2:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Poland: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

Switzerland: 2:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET)

Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 3

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Canal+ Premium, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App, Telemundo