Tottenham will meet with Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on the Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 33 games so far; Tottenham Hotspur have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining 21 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 14, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Tottenham vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 8:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 2:30 PM
Greece: 3:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 2:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM (ET)
Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 3
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Canal+ Premium, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App, Telemundo