Al-Hilal take on Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr meet in the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The home team wants to climb a couple of spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Saudi Pro League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Al-Hilal are in the 4th spot of the standings with a record of 13-7-4 and 46 points, so far they are only 10 points behind the first spot. In the last five days they lost two games, drew one and won two.

Al-Nasser want to steal the first spot of the standings, they have 53 points while Al-Ittihad are in the first spot with 56 points. The last three weeks have been good with two wins and one draw.

When will Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr be played?

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr play for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League on Tuesday, April 18 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Both teams need wins but this game is likely to end in a tie.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in Saudi Arabia by SSC.