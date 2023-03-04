Atlanta United take on Toronto FC today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the 2023 MLS. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atlanta United and Toronto FC meet in the 2023 MLS. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team wants to go back to the old days when they were favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atlanta opened the new season with a 2-1 home win against the San Jose Sharks in what was a showcase of their top form in 2023.

Toronto FC did not have the same luck as the home team as they lost the opening game against DC United 2-3 on the road.

When will Atlanta United vs Toronto FC be played?

Atlanta United and Toronto FC play for the 2023 MLS today, March 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team wants to win the second game at home, but the visitors are good at any stadium.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Toronto FC in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS, Atlanta United and Toronto FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, March 4, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.