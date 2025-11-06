Trending topics:
Former Messi coach officially makes MLS return, will compete against Inter Miami in 2026

A former Lionel Messi coach at Inter Miami has returned to MLS to become a rival of his old team.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Leagues Cup Final.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Leagues Cup Final.

Lionel Messi wants to pilot Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup when they face Nashville in the decisive Game 3 on Saturday, November 8th. Amid this playoff push, the Argentine superstar now knows that next season, he will confront a former coach he had in Florida following an official announcement.

Atlanta United today announced it has named Gerardo “Tata” Martino as the club’s head coach and signed the Argentine to a contract through the 2027 MLS season,” Atlanta United announced in an official statement.

This will mark Martino’s second tenure as head coach of Atlanta United, having been the franchise’s inaugural manager. During that time, the Argentine coach directed 68 matches, led the clubs to their first playoff appearance, and captured the MLS Cup in 2018, securing the earliest championship for an expansion team since 1998.

“I want to thank Arthur and Chris for the opportunity to return to the club and a city where we hold wonderful memories and maintain great relationships,” Martino said, via an official report from Atlanta United.

This is a different project than my first stint with the club, however with great ownership and the collaboration of the players, coaching staff and everyone at the club, our objective will always be to form a winning team that makes our fans feel proud and well-represented every time that they go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” he added.

Under Martino’s command, Atlanta United established several records: 124 points, 140 goals, and a +56 goal differential across his two seasons. They also became only the second team in MLS history to surpass 70 goals in consecutive campaigns. His highly successful run with the clubs earned him the Coach of the Year award in 2018.

Martino’s history with Inter Miami

Following a period managing the Mexican National Team, Martino was hired by Inter Miami in 2023 to coach Lionel Messi again, having previously managed the star at Barcelona and with the Argentine National Team.

Martino became the manager who won Inter Miami’s first two titles, when they secured the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, setting the record for the most points in a single MLS campaign with 74 units and scoring 79 goals, the highest figure in the league.

