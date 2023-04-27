Atletico Tucuman and River Plate will clash off at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro in the 17th round of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Atletico Tucuman and River Plate will face off at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro in Tucuman on Matchday 17 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican league soccer match in the US.

[Watch Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 16th overall meeting. No surprises here as River Plate have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning seven games so far; River Plate have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on June 12, 2022, and it ended in a 0-0 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Liga MX Clausura season.

When will Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate be played?

The 2023 Liga MX Clausura Round 17 game between Atletico Tucuman and River Plate will be played on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro in Tucuman.

Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate

The match to be played between Atletico Tucuman and River Plate in the 17th round of the Liga MX Clausura 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include Paramount+, TyC Sports International, Fanatiz, AFA Play.