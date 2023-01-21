Monterrey take on Atletico San Luis at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Monterrey and Atletico San Luis meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is one of the big favorites for the last phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Monterrey have a 1-1 record after two weeks, they won a recent game on the road against Cruz Azul 2-3, but before that win they lost to Chivas 0-1 at home.

Atletico San Luis are the third best team in the standings with a record of 1-0-1, they have four points and +1 goal difference. Atletico won against Necaxa and drew against Chivas.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Kick-Off Time

Monterrey and Atletico San Luis play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

Mexico: 5:06 PM

United States: 6:06 PM

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, Twitch, ESPN Deportes