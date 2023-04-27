Juarez and Club America will clash off at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in the 17th round of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

This will be their 10th overall meeting. No surprises here as Club America have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; Club America have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 8, 2022, and it ended in a plain 2-1 win for the Club America at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Liga MX Clausura season.

When will Juarez vs Club America be played?

The 2023 Liga MX Clausura Round 17 game between Juarez and Club America will be played on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez in Juarez.

Juarez vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Club America

The match to be played between Juarez and Club America in the 17th round of the Liga MX Clausura 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.