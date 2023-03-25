Canada will face Honduras for the Matchday 6 of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Canada will play against Honduras in what will be Matchday 6 of Group C in League A of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Canada vs Honduras online free on Fubo]

It is the final Matchday and this is where it will finally be defined who will be the leaders of the group that will later go to the final phase and who will be in second place, which allows qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup, and who will be the relegated.

In this final Matchday, the main candidates to go to the final phase face each other, no less than Honduras and Canada. It will undoubtedly be a difficult game, in which both will seek a victory that will allow them to finish in the leadership of the group and fight for the title with the other group leaders.

When will Canada vs Honduras be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Canada and Honduras that will take place at the BMO Field, in Toronto, Canada will be played this Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Honduras

Canada and Honduras will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

