Club Leon take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club Leon and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas. The home team wants to do everything possible to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Club Leon could not do anything to avoid the 1-2 defeat against at the Semi-finals first leg game, before this stage they eliminated an underdog in the quarterfinals 6-2 aggregate.

Tigres UANL are one of the big favorites to reach the final against LAFC, they have a top notch forward lineup and they were lethal during the quarterfinals and round of 16.

When will Club Leon vs Tigres UANL be played?

Club Leon and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, May 3 at Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas. This could be the first semi-finals game that ends with extra time.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Club Leon and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas on Wednesday, May 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.