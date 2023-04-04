Club Leon take on Violette AC at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club Leon and Violette AC meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. The home team knows that this game could be easier than expected. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club Leon vs Violette AC online free in the US on Fubo]

Club Leon are one of the big mexican favorites to reach the final, they easily won against Tauro during the Round of 16 scoring 3 goals in two games and conceding no goals.

Violette AC is one of the 'small teams' that made it to the tournament, they come from Haiti and are the 2022 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship champions.

When will Club Leon vs Violette AC be played?

Club Leon and Violette AC play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday, April 4 at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. The Mexicans have a strong team and it is likely that they will win the first game by two goals or more.

Club Leon vs Violette AC: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Violette AC in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Club Leon and Violette AC at the Estadio León in León de los Aldamas on Tuesday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.