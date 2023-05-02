Colo Colo will face Boca Juniors for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Colo Colo will play against Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be one of the most important games in this Matchday 3 of the Copa Libertadores group stage since the two leaders and main candidates to win Group F face each other, so it is a game that will have to be followed closely.

On one side will be the locals, Colo Colo, who began their group stage with a 0-0 draw in Colombia against Deportivo Pereira, and followed with a 1-0 victory against Monagas. On the side of Boca, they started with a 0-0 against Monagas and then as locals they beat Deportivo Pereira 2-1. They both have 4 points and if there is a winner, they will become the leader.

When will Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Colo Colo and Boca Juniors at the Estadio Monumental de Chile in Santiago, Chile will be played this Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Colo Colo and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

