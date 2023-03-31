Colorado rapids will face LAFC for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

As expected, the start of Los Angeles FC, the last champions, in this new MLS season was very good. In four games (they still have to play one against Los Angeles Galaxy that was postponed from Matchday 1) they obtained no less than 10 points, the product of 3 wins and a draw. They are 5 points behind the leaders, and are looking to reach them.

And they have an excellent opportunity to get the 3 points, since their rivals are ethe worst team not only in the Western Conference, but in the entire MLS. The Colorado Rapids have barely been able to get 2 points out of 15 possible. They need the 3 points as soon as possible, although against such a tough opponent as LAFC, it will be important to get even 1 point.

When will Colorado Rapids vs LAFC be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS between Colorado Rapids and LAFC at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado will be played this Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LAFC

This 2023 MLS game between Colorado Rapids and LAFC be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.

