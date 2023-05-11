Espanyol will welcome the almost certain new league winners, Barcelona at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Spanish league soccer match in the US.
[Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona online free in the US on FuboTV]
This will be their 176th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 101 games so far; RCD Espanyol have celebrated 34 victories so far to this day, and 40 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on December 31, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.
When will Espanyol vs Barcelona be played?
The 2022-23 La Liga Round 34 game between Espanyol and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.
Espanyol vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
How to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona
The match to be played between Espanyol and Barcelona in the 34th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Others options are ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes.