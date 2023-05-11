Espanyol and Barcelona will clash off at RCDE Stadium in the 34th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Espanyol will welcome the almost certain new league winners, Barcelona at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 176th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 101 games so far; RCD Espanyol have celebrated 34 victories so far to this day, and 40 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 31, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

When will Espanyol vs Barcelona be played?

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 34 game between Espanyol and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona

The match to be played between Espanyol and Barcelona in the 34th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Others options are ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes.