Los Angeles Galaxy will play against Los Angeles FC in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It's a new edition of the Los Angeles derby (the same one that was supposed to be played in Matchday 1, but ultimately had to be postponed) and finds both teams in very different situations from each other. On the side of the Galaxy, along with Kansas City, they occupy the last place in the Western Conference.

In addition, they have not yet been able to win so far this season, something very poor for a team used to fighting for the top positions. That is why they will look for their first game, although it will not be easy since their rivals will be LAFC, who are fighting for the leadership of the West. They are only 2 behind the Seattle Sounders, so they will look for the 3 points in addition to winning the derby.

When will LA Galaxy vs LAFC be played?

The game for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will be played this Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.

