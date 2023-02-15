Mexico U17 take on Panama U17 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mexico U17 and Panama U17 meet in the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The Mexicans are one of the three big favorites, but the Panamanians don't know what it's like to lose a game. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF U17 Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Mexico U17 won the first game of the tournament 9-0 against Curaçao in what was a display of strong and fast offensive power. But against Guatemala things were different since Mexico won by 2-0.

Panama U17 are the second best team in Group E, they have the same record as Mexico at 2-0-0 but Panama have only 5 goals for and Mexico have 11 goals for.

When will Mexico U17 vs Panama U17 be played?

Mexico U17 and Panama U17 play for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The Mexicans are lethal attacking and the Panamanians have not allowed any goals during the group stage.

Mexico U17 vs Panama U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Panama U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship, Mexico U17 and Panama U17 at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Wednesday, February 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are VIX+, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App.