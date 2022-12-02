Syracuse take on Vermont at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Syracuse and Vermont meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals. This game will take place at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The home team is lethal and they are likely to win, the visitors know how tough the championship bracket is. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Syracuse won against No. 14 Cornell in what was a tight game from the start, but that wasn't the first time Syracuse had won against a ranked team as during the 2022 season they won against Clemson 2-0, Louisville 2-1 , Wake Forest 2-0, Notre Dame 1-0, Clemson 2-1, Penn State 1-0.

Vermont were lethal through most of the 2022 Regular Season, they are 16-3-2 overall and 5-1-1 against conference teams. Most of Vermont's victories came at home with a record of 10-2-1. During the early championship rounds they won against Quinnipiac 3-2 (OT), SMU 3-2 and UCLA 3-0.

Syracuse vs Vermont: Date

Syracuse and Vermont play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday, December 3 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The home team has a lethal offensive game, but the visitors have been climbing little by little within the tournament.

Syracuse vs Vermont: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Syracuse vs Vermont at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals, Syracuse and Vermont at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, December 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here