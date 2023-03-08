Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real España at BC Place in Vancouver for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Vancouver Whitecaps and Real España meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at BC Place in Vancouver. The home team knows that the visitors are not a threat. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are the only Canadian team in the tournament, they entered the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League after winning the 2022 Canadian Championship.

Real España have one CONCACAF title but they won that title in 1993, while their most recent international title was during the 2019 Copa Premier Centroamericana.

When will Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España be played?

Vancouver Whitecaps and Real España play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, March 8 at BC Place in Vancouver. The home team has good forwards, but the visitors tend to be good defending.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Vancouver Whitecaps and Real España at the BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN App, TUDN.com.